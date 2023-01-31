New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) last year’s performance of -17.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 30, 2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) opened at $9.79, lower -2.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for NYCB have ranged from $8.17 to $11.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $669.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $680.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,208,136. In this transaction Director of this company sold 138,199 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $51,180. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Looking closely at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), its last 5-days average volume was 6.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.40. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.78. Second resistance stands at $9.88. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are currently 466,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,750 M according to its annual income of 596,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 526,000 K and its income totaled 152,000 K.