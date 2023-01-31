No matter how cynical the overall market is, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

On January 30, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $9.74, lower -3.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0601 and dropped to $9.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. Price fluctuations for CUK have ranged from $5.43 to $22.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -35.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.32, operating margin of -35.99, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -64.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.19 and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 85.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.91 in the near term. At $10.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.93.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are currently 186,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,093 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,839 M and its income totaled -1,598 M.