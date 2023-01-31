No matter how cynical the overall market is, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

On January 30, 2023, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) opened at $2.16, lower -1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Price fluctuations for CIG have ranged from $1.71 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5025 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.43 million, its volume of 5.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.16 in the near term. At $2.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.06.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,201,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,235 M according to its annual income of 695,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,213 M and its income totaled 49,520 K.