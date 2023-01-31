Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is JD.com Inc. (JD) performance over the last week is recorded -2.01%

On January 30, 2023, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) opened at $60.61, lower -6.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.89 and dropped to $59.16 before settling in for the closing price of $63.74. Price fluctuations for JD have ranged from $33.17 to $76.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 29.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

In an organization with 385357 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.41, operating margin of +0.35, and the pretax margin is +0.25.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.85% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JD.com Inc. (JD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc. (JD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc.’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.24. However, in the short run, JD.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.76. Second resistance stands at $61.69. The third major resistance level sits at $62.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.30.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,365,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,326 M according to its annual income of -559,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,236 M and its income totaled 839,000 K.

