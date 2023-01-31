No matter how cynical the overall market is Sysco Corporation (SYY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.08%

On January 27, 2023, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) opened at $78.26, lower -0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.5499 and dropped to $77.43 before settling in for the closing price of $78.34. Price fluctuations for SYY have ranged from $70.61 to $91.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 159.00% at the time writing. With a float of $506.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.58 million.

In an organization with 71000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,020,000. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 75,019 for $81.22, making the entire transaction worth $6,093,043. This insider now owns 303,643 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 253.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.21. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.48. Second resistance stands at $79.08. The third major resistance level sits at $79.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.24.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

There are currently 506,768K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 68,636 M according to its annual income of 1,359 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,127 M and its income totaled 465,570 K.