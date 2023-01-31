No matter how cynical the overall market is The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) performance over the last week is recorded 12.99%

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $34.21, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.49 and dropped to $32.22 before settling in for the closing price of $33.83. Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has traded in a range of $16.59-$34.80.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.10%. With a float of $54.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 650 employees.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of The Bancorp Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 80,341. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,870 shares at a rate of $27.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director bought 18,040 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $505,039. This insider now owns 39,798 shares in total.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +36.73 while generating a return on equity of 19.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) raw stochastic average was set at 84.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.06 in the near term. At $35.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.52.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 55,982K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,860 K in contrast with the sum of 110,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 107,350 K and last quarter income was 30,600 K.