No matter how cynical the overall market is, Unilever PLC (UL) performance over the last week is recorded -1.32%

On January 30, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) opened at $50.23, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.43 and dropped to $50.20 before settling in for the closing price of $49.82. Price fluctuations for UL have ranged from $42.44 to $53.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 148000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.30, operating margin of +18.37, and the pretax margin is +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Looking closely at Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.86. However, in the short run, Unilever PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.37. Second resistance stands at $50.52. The third major resistance level sits at $50.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.91.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are currently 2,532,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 127.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,047 M according to its annual income of 7,157 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,819 M and its income totaled 955,000 K.