No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) performance over the last week is recorded -4.12%

January 27, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) trading session started at the price of $1.65, that was -1.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. A 52-week range for YSG has been $0.39 – $2.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.30%. With a float of $353.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yatsen Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1313. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6800 in the near term. At $1.7300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5000.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are 392,453K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 922.50 million. As of now, sales total 916,420 K while income totals -241,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 120,600 K while its last quarter net income were -29,000 K.