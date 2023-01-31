Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last year’s performance of -88.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

On January 27, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.1498, lower -11.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1498 and dropped to $0.115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 113 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 59.78%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 29.61 million, its volume of 65.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1953, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2008. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1442 in the near term. At $0.1644, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1790. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0948. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0746.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 35,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,310 K according to its annual income of -4,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,852 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.

