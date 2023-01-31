Now that Meta Materials Inc.’s volume has hit 3.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $0.9789, down -2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9662 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.63-$2.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 63.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.70%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 130 workers is very important to gauge.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 167,250. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s CEO and President bought 42,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $40,320. This insider now owns 1,158,907 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

The latest stats from [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.74 million was inferior to 3.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1979. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0034. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0286. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0472. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9596, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9410. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9158.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 357.53 million has total of 361,523K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,080 K in contrast with the sum of -91,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,460 K and last quarter income was -24,480 K.