Now that Micron Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 16.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On January 30, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $62.76, lower -3.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.28 and dropped to $61.69 before settling in for the closing price of $63.87. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $48.43 to $96.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 1,244,600. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $62.23, taking the stock ownership to the 248,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 3,000 for $61.25, making the entire transaction worth $183,750. This insider now owns 42,840 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its 5-day average volume 13.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 82.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.76 in the near term. At $63.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.58.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,091,177K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,758 M according to its annual income of 8,687 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,085 M and its income totaled -195,000 K.