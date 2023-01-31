Now that Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s volume has hit 4.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On January 30, 2023, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) opened at $99.50, lower -0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.80 and dropped to $97.855 before settling in for the closing price of $99.60. Price fluctuations for RTX have ranged from $80.27 to $108.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 212.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 174000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.38, operating margin of +7.89, and the pretax margin is +8.99.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 422,405. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 4,260 shares at a rate of $99.16, taking the stock ownership to the 453,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President, P&W sold 3,343 for $95.53, making the entire transaction worth $319,347. This insider now owns 24,176 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.76% during the next five years compared to -15.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

The latest stats from [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.31 million was superior to 5.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.73. The third major resistance level sits at $101.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,470,061K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 146.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 64,388 M according to its annual income of 3,864 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,951 M and its income totaled 1,387 M.