Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $324.01, plunging -3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $329.725 and dropped to $321.06 before settling in for the closing price of $333.79. Within the past 52 weeks, ODFL’s price has moved between $231.31 and $337.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.50%. With a float of $96.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23663 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +26.97, and the pretax margin is +26.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 12.66%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 10,046,293. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $313.95, taking the stock ownership to the 858,861 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s SVP – Operations sold 1,076 for $299.04, making the entire transaction worth $321,767. This insider now owns 13,750 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.07) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 29.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.04% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

The latest stats from [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was superior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.15.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $300.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $278.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $327.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $332.89. The third major resistance level sits at $336.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $318.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $315.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $310.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.01 billion based on 110,482K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,256 M and income totals 1,034 M. The company made 1,604 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 377,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.