Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 223.94% last month.

January 30, 2023, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) trading session started at the price of $1.05, that was 15.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. A 52-week range for OTRK has been $0.34 – $3.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 64.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.20%. With a float of $17.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 231 workers is very important to gauge.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ontrak Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 36,513. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company bought 25,358 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 51,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 26,315 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $39,999. This insider now owns 26,315 shares in total.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.72) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

The latest stats from [Ontrak Inc., OTRK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.65 million was inferior to 12.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 332.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5227, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8490. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. The third support level lies at $0.9067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

There are 27,281K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.39 million. As of now, sales total 84,130 K while income totals -37,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,840 K while its last quarter net income were -12,760 K.