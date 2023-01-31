Recent developments with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.62 cents.

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock priced at $0.565, down -1.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.5508 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. SHIP’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $1.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 34.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.40%. With a float of $179.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.92 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was better than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 62.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7049. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5750. Second resistance stands at $0.5920. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6041. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5459, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5338. The third support level lies at $0.5168 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.69 million, the company has a total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 153,110 K while annual income is 41,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,980 K while its latest quarter income was 7,140 K.