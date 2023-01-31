Recent developments with Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) stock priced at $45.91, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.65 and dropped to $45.81 before settling in for the closing price of $46.12. WFC’s price has ranged from $36.54 to $60.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.50%. With a float of $3.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.80 billion.

In an organization with 239209 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Wells Fargo & Company is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 74.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 1,008,788. In this transaction Sr. Executive Vice President of this company sold 22,700 shares at a rate of $44.44, taking the stock ownership to the 21,478 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.91 while generating a return on equity of 7.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.68% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wells Fargo & Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) raw stochastic average was set at 77.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.52. However, in the short run, Wells Fargo & Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.69. Second resistance stands at $47.09. The third major resistance level sits at $47.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.41. The third support level lies at $45.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 175.20 billion, the company has a total of 3,810,491K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,859 M while annual income is 13,182 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,020 M while its latest quarter income was 2,864 M.