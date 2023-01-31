Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.41%

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) stock priced at $84.30, down -3.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.71 and dropped to $82.205 before settling in for the closing price of $85.20. RHI’s price has ranged from $65.40 to $125.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.30%. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.86 million.

In an organization with 14600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.72, operating margin of +13.47, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,212,584. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $80.84, taking the stock ownership to the 232,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for $80.35, making the entire transaction worth $803,514. This insider now owns 247,349 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robert Half International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 84.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.33. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.05. Second resistance stands at $85.63. The third major resistance level sits at $86.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.62. The third support level lies at $79.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.49 billion, the company has a total of 108,499K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,461 M while annual income is 598,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,833 M while its latest quarter income was 166,210 K.