SES (SES AI Corporation) dropped -7.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $3.40, down -7.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. SES’s price has ranged from $2.97 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.68 million.

The firm has a total of 126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 45,520. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 12,875 shares at a rate of $3.54, taking the stock ownership to the 1,456,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 35 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $121. This insider now owns 1,469,388 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SES AI Corporation, SES], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 6.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.52. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.87.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.04 billion, the company has a total of 349,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,328 K.