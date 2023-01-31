Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) 20 Days SMA touches 16.67%: The odds favor the bear

On January 30, 2023, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $1.04, higher 12.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.0006 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $0.90 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -706.60% at the time writing. With a float of $17.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 37.64%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Looking closely at Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7208. However, in the short run, Society Pass Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2398. Second resistance stands at $1.3196. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0404, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9208. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8410.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 26,661K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -34,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,050 K and its income totaled -9,960 K.