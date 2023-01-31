Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) average volume reaches $1.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $23.39, down -3.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.54 and dropped to $22.63 before settling in for the closing price of $23.39. Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has traded in a range of $16.85-$33.99.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.80%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Star Bulk Carriers Corp., SBLK], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 86.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.85. The third major resistance level sits at $24.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.43.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.20 billion has total of 102,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,427 M in contrast with the sum of 680,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 364,140 K and last quarter income was 109,690 K.