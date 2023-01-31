Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) kicked off at the price of $93.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

January 30, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) trading session started at the price of $92.85, that was -0.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.25 and dropped to $92.58 before settling in for the closing price of $93.30. A 52-week range for TSM has been $59.43 – $128.66.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 52045 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM], we can find that recorded value of 13.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.99. The third major resistance level sits at $95.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are 5,186,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 430.34 billion. As of now, sales total 75,881 M while income totals 34,072 M. Its latest quarter income was 19,931 M while its last quarter net income were 9,428 M.