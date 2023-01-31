Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock priced at $172.34, down -1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.18 and dropped to $172.21 before settling in for the closing price of $175.24. TXN’s price has ranged from $144.46 to $191.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $913.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,749,851. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,990 shares at a rate of $175.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 1,109 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $199,635. This insider now owns 27,306 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.42.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $174.80 in the near term. At $176.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $177.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $168.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 155.84 billion, the company has a total of 907,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,344 M while annual income is 7,769 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,241 M while its latest quarter income was 2,295 M.