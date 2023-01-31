Search
Shaun Noe
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) plunged -1.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $108.26, down -1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.97 and dropped to $107.48 before settling in for the closing price of $109.54. Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has traded in a range of $84.07-$157.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.80%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 120,408. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,139 shares at a rate of $105.71, taking the stock ownership to the 32,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 18,110 for $98.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,783,111. This insider now owns 33,186 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.61% during the next five years compared to -21.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 184.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The latest stats from [The Walt Disney Company, DIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.32 million was inferior to 11.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.50. The third major resistance level sits at $110.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.57.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 196.83 billion has total of 1,826,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 82,722 M in contrast with the sum of 3,145 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,150 M and last quarter income was 162,000 K.

