TROW (T. Rowe Price Group Inc.) dropped -2.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 30, 2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) opened at $114.75, lower -2.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.275 and dropped to $113.17 before settling in for the closing price of $116.29. Price fluctuations for TROW have ranged from $93.53 to $157.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $218.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7529 employees.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 797,451. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 6,619 shares at a rate of $120.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,974 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $840,221. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.81) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Looking closely at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.24.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

There are currently 223,465K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,672 M according to its annual income of 3,083 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,588 M and its income totaled 384,400 K.