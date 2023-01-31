VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) plunged -4.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.69, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.725 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Within the past 52 weeks, EGY’s price has moved between $3.93 and $8.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 27.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 267.00%. With a float of $105.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.37 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.60. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.67. Second resistance stands at $4.79. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.32.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 516.01 million based on 108,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 199,080 K and income totals 81,840 K. The company made 78,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.