Wallbox N.V. (WBX) last year’s performance of -54.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) stock priced at $5.77, down -4.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.79 and dropped to $5.27 before settling in for the closing price of $5.66. WBX’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $15.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -400.60%. With a float of $45.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 775 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 60.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wallbox N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09 and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.72 in the near term. At $6.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.68.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 877.71 million, the company has a total of 161,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,680 K while annual income is -264,750 K.