Search
admin
admin

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) 20 Days SMA touches 20.22%: The odds favor the bear

Top Picks

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $2.04, up 7.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has traded in a range of $1.40-$5.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -546.80%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 221 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.0 million, its volume of 3.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.40 in the near term. At $2.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.64.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 341.30 million has total of 164,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are -850 K in contrast with the sum of -401,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,550 K and last quarter income was -35,410 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

A look at Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (LVS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

-
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.81, soaring 0.94% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) volume hitting the figure of 0.89 million.

Steve Mayer -
January 27, 2023, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) trading session started at the price of $14.83, that was -2.77% drop from the session before....
Read more

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) volume exceeds 3.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
On January 27, 2023, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) opened at $0.7564, lower -11.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.