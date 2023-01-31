Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) last year’s performance of -12.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.21, plunging -12.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.27 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. Within the past 52 weeks, YALA’s price has moved between $3.00 and $7.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.70%. With a float of $18.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 629 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.17, operating margin of +30.40, and the pretax margin is +30.98.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yalla Group Limited is 37.34%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.24 while generating a return on equity of 29.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47 and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Looking closely at Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Yalla Group Limited’s (YALA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. However, in the short run, Yalla Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.76.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 711.44 million based on 147,674K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 273,130 K and income totals 82,590 K. The company made 80,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.

