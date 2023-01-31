Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) posted a 1.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $127.96, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.31 and dropped to $127.90 before settling in for the closing price of $128.13. Within the past 52 weeks, YUM’s price has moved between $103.96 and $132.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.10%. With a float of $281.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 547,367. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,259 shares at a rate of $128.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 1,215 for $118.30, making the entire transaction worth $143,734. This insider now owns 1,233 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.09) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.37% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $129.60 in the near term. At $130.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $131.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $126.78.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.61 billion based on 281,688K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,584 M and income totals 1,575 M. The company made 1,640 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 331,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.