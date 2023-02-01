1.53% volatility in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) stock priced at $55.47, up 1.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.32 and dropped to $55.37 before settling in for the closing price of $55.32. CCEP’s price has ranged from $41.80 to $59.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 96.80%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.25% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34 and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.17. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.57. Second resistance stands at $56.92. The third major resistance level sits at $57.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.01 billion, the company has a total of 456,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,283 M while annual income is 1,162 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,794 M while its latest quarter income was 134,000 K.