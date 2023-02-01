2.14% volatility in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) last month: This is a red flag warning

January 31, 2023, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) trading session started at the price of $150.10, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.52 and dropped to $148.88 before settling in for the closing price of $149.97. A 52-week range for BR has been $131.35 – $183.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $116.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.23, operating margin of +14.15, and the pretax margin is +11.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 6,259,278. In this transaction Director of this company sold 42,417 shares at a rate of $147.57, taking the stock ownership to the 29,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,985 for $176.34, making the entire transaction worth $350,035. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.40 while generating a return on equity of 28.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 383.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s (BR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $151.63 in the near term. At $152.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Key Stats

There are 117,655K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.87 billion. As of now, sales total 5,709 M while income totals 539,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,283 M while its last quarter net income were 50,400 K.