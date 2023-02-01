2.17% volatility in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) stock priced at $17.43, up 1.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.815 and dropped to $17.35 before settling in for the closing price of $17.40. APLE’s price has ranged from $13.72 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.70%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 936 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,425. This insider now owns 498,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

The latest stats from [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.10. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.02 billion, the company has a total of 228,753K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 933,870 K while annual income is 18,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 341,150 K while its latest quarter income was 59,150 K.