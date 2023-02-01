-37.00% percent quarterly performance for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) stock priced at $125.55, up 6.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.40 and dropped to $125.3918 before settling in for the closing price of $125.80. GTLS’s price has ranged from $107.68 to $242.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.70%. With a float of $36.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.63 million.

The firm has a total of 4771 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.85, operating margin of +7.07, and the pretax margin is +5.62.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.90% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chart Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 795.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chart Industries Inc., GTLS], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Chart Industries Inc.’s (GTLS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $137.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.27. The third major resistance level sits at $146.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.11.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.93 billion, the company has a total of 36,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,318 M while annual income is 59,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 412,100 K while its latest quarter income was 41,200 K.