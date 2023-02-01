5.13% volatility in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock priced at $4.32, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.70 and dropped to $4.21 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. PBI’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $6.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.80%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.85 million.

In an organization with 11500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was better than the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. However, in the short run, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.60. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 746.45 million, the company has a total of 174,004K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,674 M while annual income is -1,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 830,910 K while its latest quarter income was 5,490 K.