5.22% volatility in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 31, 2023, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) opened at $1.79,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Price fluctuations for CMRX have ranged from $1.27 to $6.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -19.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -191.40% at the time writing. With a float of $79.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.35, operating margin of -4573.52, and the pretax margin is -8753.71.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 5,686. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,230 shares at a rate of $1.76, taking the stock ownership to the 136,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.86, making the entire transaction worth $37,176. This insider now owns 40,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.14) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -8753.71 while generating a return on equity of -244.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2938. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8167 in the near term. At $1.8633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6367.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

There are currently 88,045K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 154.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,980 K according to its annual income of -173,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,560 K and its income totaled 241,360 K.