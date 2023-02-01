5.28% volatility in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $11.89, up 4.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.43 and dropped to $11.00 before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has traded in a range of $6.54-$19.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -827.70%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.12 million.

In an organization with 847 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 14,308. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 519,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,100 for $13.01, making the entire transaction worth $14,310. This insider now owns 2,723,100 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.45. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.85. Second resistance stands at $13.36. The third major resistance level sits at $14.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.29 billion has total of 187,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,168 M in contrast with the sum of -195,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 360,350 K and last quarter income was -40,250 K.