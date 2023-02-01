$613.27K in average volume shows that Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is heading in the right direction

On January 31, 2023, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) opened at $27.59, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.105 and dropped to $27.34 before settling in for the closing price of $27.58. Price fluctuations for OFC have ranged from $22.22 to $29.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $112.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.09 million.

The firm has a total of 405 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.69, operating margin of +25.39, and the pretax margin is +11.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 91,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,416 shares at a rate of $26.74, taking the stock ownership to the 3,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER sold 2,000 for $29.35, making the entire transaction worth $58,702. This insider now owns 18,096 shares in total.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.01 while generating a return on equity of 4.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 83.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Corporate Office Properties Trust, OFC], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.60. The third major resistance level sits at $29.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Key Stats

There are currently 112,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 664,450 K according to its annual income of 76,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,500 K and its income totaled 30,920 K.