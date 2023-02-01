$721.79K in average volume shows that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is heading in the right direction

On January 31, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) opened at $8.15, higher 2.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.39 and dropped to $8.11 before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. Price fluctuations for CFFN have ranged from $6.95 to $10.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.80% at the time writing. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.77 million.

The firm has a total of 707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 19,800. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $7.92, taking the stock ownership to the 146,638 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,250 for $7.93, making the entire transaction worth $9,912. This insider now owns 67,591 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.57. The third major resistance level sits at $8.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.91.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are currently 137,096K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,370 K according to its annual income of 84,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,690 K and its income totaled 16,240 K.