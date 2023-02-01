Search
Steve Mayer
$764.83K in average volume shows that Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is heading in the right direction

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $123.44, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.44 and dropped to $122.00 before settling in for the closing price of $122.65. Within the past 52 weeks, CBOE’s price has moved between $103.82 and $130.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 39.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.10%. With a float of $105.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1196 employees.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cboe Global Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 51,200. In this transaction SVP, CAO of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $128.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, GC AND CORP SEC sold 2,872 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $364,744. This insider now owns 15,190 shares in total.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.69) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Trading Performance Indicators

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

Looking closely at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) raw stochastic average was set at 53.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.27. However, in the short run, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.55. Second resistance stands at $124.21. The third major resistance level sits at $124.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.17 billion based on 106,082K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,495 M and income totals 529,000 K. The company made 993,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 150,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

