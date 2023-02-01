$769.75K in average volume shows that AECOM (ACM) is heading in the right direction

On January 31, 2023, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) opened at $86.10, higher 1.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.30 and dropped to $85.88 before settling in for the closing price of $85.64. Price fluctuations for ACM have ranged from $60.74 to $88.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.78, operating margin of +5.33, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 539,986. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 6,498 shares at a rate of $83.10, taking the stock ownership to the 73,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER sold 2,800 for $83.96, making the entire transaction worth $235,088. This insider now owns 16,295 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AECOM (ACM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.75 in the near term. At $88.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.91.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

There are currently 138,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,148 M according to its annual income of 310,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,426 M and its income totaled 105,620 K.