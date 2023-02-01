Search
Sana Meer
8.23% volatility in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) last month: This is a red flag warning

January 30, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $4.16, that was -7.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.2299 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $2.92 – $12.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

In an organization with 4484 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.84. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.15. Second resistance stands at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 397.51 million. As of now, sales total 177,930 K while income totals -226,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 50,490 K while its last quarter net income were -44,560 K.

