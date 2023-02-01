Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.43, soaring 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.49 and dropped to $5.395 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Within the past 52 weeks, AEG’s price has moved between $3.76 and $6.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.10%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aegon N.V., AEG], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.33.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.64 billion based on 2,675,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,825 M and income totals 2,341 M. The company made 6,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -201,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.

