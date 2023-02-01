A look at East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

January 31, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) trading session started at the price of $75.15, that was 4.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.58 and dropped to $75.15 before settling in for the closing price of $75.15. A 52-week range for EWBC has been $61.65 – $93.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 7.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.60%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3100 employees.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward East West Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 154,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $77.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 5,000 for $72.43, making the entire transaction worth $362,150. This insider now owns 52,435 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.54 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Looking closely at East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.07. However, in the short run, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.68. Second resistance stands at $80.85. The third major resistance level sits at $83.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.82.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

There are 140,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.88 billion. As of now, sales total 2,620 M while income totals 1,128 M. Its latest quarter income was 826,140 K while its last quarter net income were 336,760 K.