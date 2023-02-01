A look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.00, soaring 1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.63 and dropped to $52.61 before settling in for the closing price of $52.62. Within the past 52 weeks, GLPI’s price has moved between $41.97 and $53.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 102,501. In this transaction SVP, Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 1,961 shares at a rate of $52.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 35,717 for $51.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,996. This insider now owns 65,507 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.92 in the near term. At $54.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.78 billion based on 255,479K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,216 M and income totals 534,090 K. The company made 333,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 226,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.