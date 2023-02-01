Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Ciena Corporation (CIEN) market cap hits 7.73 billion

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $50.61, up 2.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.04 and dropped to $50.41 before settling in for the closing price of $50.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has traded in a range of $38.33-$71.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.50%. With a float of $146.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8079 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.42, operating margin of +7.08, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 180,845. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,541 shares at a rate of $51.07, taking the stock ownership to the 487,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Sr. VP, General Counsel sold 3,500 for $50.89, making the entire transaction worth $178,115. This insider now owns 256,668 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.21 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Looking closely at Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.13. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.57. Second resistance stands at $53.12. The third major resistance level sits at $54.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.31.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.73 billion has total of 148,415K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,633 M in contrast with the sum of 152,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 971,010 K and last quarter income was 57,650 K.

