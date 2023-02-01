A major move is in the offing as Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) market cap hits 1.42 billion

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock priced at $8.05, up 1.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.20 and dropped to $8.045 before settling in for the closing price of $8.04. HIMX’s price has ranged from $4.81 to $12.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 819.10%. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2083 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Himax Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.29. The third major resistance level sits at $8.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.91.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,547 M while annual income is 436,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,630 K while its latest quarter income was 8,320 K.