A major move is in the offing as Phreesia Inc. (PHR) market cap hits 1.95 billion

January 31, 2023, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) trading session started at the price of $36.38, that was 3.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.13 and dropped to $36.38 before settling in for the closing price of $36.19. A 52-week range for PHR has been $13.19 – $37.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -243.00%. With a float of $50.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -54.33, and the pretax margin is -55.33.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phreesia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phreesia Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 124,082. In this transaction SVP, Payer Business of this company sold 3,265 shares at a rate of $38.00, taking the stock ownership to the 105,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s SVP, Payer Business sold 28,555 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,030,790. This insider now owns 108,749 shares in total.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.74) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -55.41 while generating a return on equity of -34.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -243.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Looking closely at Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Phreesia Inc.’s (PHR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.51. However, in the short run, Phreesia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.29. Second resistance stands at $39.08. The third major resistance level sits at $40.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.79.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Key Stats

There are 52,747K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.95 billion. As of now, sales total 213,230 K while income totals -118,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,100 K while its last quarter net income were -40,170 K.