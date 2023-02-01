A major move is in the offing as Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) market cap hits 2.38 billion

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.00, plunging -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.35 and dropped to $26.48 before settling in for the closing price of $26.82. Within the past 52 weeks, RVMD’s price has moved between $14.08 and $31.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.80%. With a float of $87.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.79 million.

The firm has a total of 239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.05, operating margin of -639.70, and the pretax margin is -636.58.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 15,095. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 658 shares at a rate of $22.94, taking the stock ownership to the 29,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s insider sold 708 for $22.94, making the entire transaction worth $16,241. This insider now owns 30,527 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.85) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -636.58 while generating a return on equity of -34.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revolution Medicines Inc., RVMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 67.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.73. The third major resistance level sits at $28.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.49.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.38 billion based on 88,791K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,390 K and income totals -187,090 K. The company made 3,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.