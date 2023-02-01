ABUS (Arbutus Biopharma Corporation) climbed 2.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 31, 2023, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) trading session started at the price of $2.96, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. A 52-week range for ABUS has been $1.85 – $3.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.80%. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.00 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.05, operating margin of -652.07, and the pretax margin is -693.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.77%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -693.91 while generating a return on equity of -56.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are 149,951K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 470.91 million. As of now, sales total 10,990 K while income totals -76,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,950 K while its last quarter net income were -17,570 K.