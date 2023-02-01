Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is 5.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 31, 2023, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) opened at $15.04, higher 3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.53 and dropped to $15.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.06. Price fluctuations for AKR have ranged from $12.28 to $22.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 345.50% at the time writing. With a float of $94.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.98 million.

In an organization with 123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 12,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 807 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 37,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,042. This insider now owns 38,421 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 345.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 72.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.10. However, in the short run, Acadia Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.70. Second resistance stands at $15.88. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.84. The third support level lies at $14.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

There are currently 94,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 292,500 K according to its annual income of 23,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,950 K and its income totaled -55,890 K.